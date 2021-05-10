ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $889,887.92 and approximately $13,234.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.01108163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.90 or 0.01220161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00752808 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

