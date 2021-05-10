Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $705.75.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $693.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $696.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

