Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $693.44 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $696.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

