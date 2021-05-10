Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chargepoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chargepoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chargepoint.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chargepoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Chargepoint has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $49.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

