CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.