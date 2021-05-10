CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $55.10 on Monday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

