Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

