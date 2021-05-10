Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $81.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.79.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 981.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerner by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

