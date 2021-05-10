Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.12.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,570. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,289,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

