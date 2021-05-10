Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $478,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

