Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.45. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 3,787 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

