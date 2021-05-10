Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.72

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 1551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 285,876 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

