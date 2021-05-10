Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $54.91. 2,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,485. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

