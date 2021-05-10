Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) declared a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE EBR opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.
