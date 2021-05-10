Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) declared a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE EBR opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

