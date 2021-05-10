Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Plans $0.16 Annual Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
