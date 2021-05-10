Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Plans $0.16 Annual Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.