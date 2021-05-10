Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 53.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.78. 28,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,528. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $1,744,150. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

