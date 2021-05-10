Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $193.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $102.56 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

