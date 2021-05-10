Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,597 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 200.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $237.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

