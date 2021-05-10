Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

