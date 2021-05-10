Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $935,000 Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

MP stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

