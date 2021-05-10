Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 74.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,939 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

