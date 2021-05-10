Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $290.21 million and approximately $45.56 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00086733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.67 or 0.00814727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.12 or 0.09241917 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

