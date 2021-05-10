Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

