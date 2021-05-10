CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59. CDW has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CDW by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

