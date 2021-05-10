CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,495,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $67,389,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

