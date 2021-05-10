CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226,383 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.14% of CDK Global worth $74,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

