Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.79

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.79, with a volume of 22362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

