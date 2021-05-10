Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 3.6% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $242.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

