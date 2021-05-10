Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Caspian has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $44,547.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

