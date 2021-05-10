Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $68.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.
CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
CWST stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.