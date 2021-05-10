Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $68.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

