Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.10 million-$695.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.75 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 460,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

