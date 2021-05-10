Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $25.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.70% from the company’s previous close.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CARS stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cars.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

