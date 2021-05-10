Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.59

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.59 and last traded at $194.75, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.