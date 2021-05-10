Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 7.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.35. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.57 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.