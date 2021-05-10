CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 85,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,057. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

