CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

