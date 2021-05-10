CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,803,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $215.01 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average is $220.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

