CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $187.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

