CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

