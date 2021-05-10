CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

Shares of AON stock opened at $258.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.