CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

