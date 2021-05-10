CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $165.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.