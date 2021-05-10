Canaccord Genuity Trims Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price to $38.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Ontrak stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

