Canaccord Genuity Trims Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Target Price to $165.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.31.

AVLR opened at $125.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

