Canaccord Genuity Cuts Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target to $7.00

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $4.34 on Monday. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.