Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

CCO stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 927,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,127. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.39. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

