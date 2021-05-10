Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $128,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $7,442,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

