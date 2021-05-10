Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $105.75 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

