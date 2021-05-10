Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,967.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,017.30.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $13.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,742.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,600. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,955.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

