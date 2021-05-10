C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.32

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.32 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 3710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Insiders sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $104,063,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

